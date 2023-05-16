Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $388.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $391.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

