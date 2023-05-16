Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Select Asset Management & Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Select Asset Management & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 84,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,239. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.