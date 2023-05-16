Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,782 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 38,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.15. The stock had a trading volume of 98,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average is $162.45.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

