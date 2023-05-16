Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

