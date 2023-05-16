Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO Buys $25,320.00 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

VTNR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VTNR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

About Vertex Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after buying an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

