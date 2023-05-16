Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO Buys $25,320.00 in Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Vertex Energy Trading Down 5.2 %
VTNR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on VTNR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.
Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.