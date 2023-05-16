Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO Buys $25,320.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNRGet Rating) COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

VTNR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VTNR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,025,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 2,827,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after buying an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.