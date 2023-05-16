Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VERV opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

