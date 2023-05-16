Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.29. 82,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 700,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 194.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 47.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 344,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

