Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.29. 82,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 700,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.
The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.
