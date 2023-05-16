Viad (NYSE:VVI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Viad from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE:VVI opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. Viad has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 991,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 93,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.