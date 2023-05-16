VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,891 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.14% of VMware worth $73,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter valued at $3,225,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

