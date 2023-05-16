Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 95

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 119.55 ($1.50).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 90.03 ($1.13) on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 132.10 ($1.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.50, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.15.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

