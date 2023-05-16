Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4165 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Vonovia Stock Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS VONOY opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Get Vonovia alerts:

About Vonovia

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.