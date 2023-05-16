VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VYNE opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,210.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.