VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VYNE opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
