Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.