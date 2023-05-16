Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,443 shares of company stock worth $4,715,820. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

WM stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $167.91. The company had a trading volume of 289,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,606. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.65. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

