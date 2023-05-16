Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 193.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after buying an additional 115,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,831,000 after buying an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 270,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.70.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

