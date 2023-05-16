Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pool (POOL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) recently:

5/6/2023 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2023 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $320.00.

4/24/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $408.00 to $375.00.

4/21/2023 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $415.00.

4/21/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $460.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $315.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $404.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $395.00.

4/1/2023 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2023 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Pool is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,797. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.93 and a 200-day moving average of $339.76.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Pool

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pool by 942,834.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 660,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 659,984 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Pool by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pool by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pool by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

