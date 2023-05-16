Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Life Storage (LSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00.

5/5/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/11/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Life Storage Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE LSI traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.48. The company had a trading volume of 335,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Life Storage Inc alerts:

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 902.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,544,000 after buying an additional 1,047,760 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,455,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 950,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,867,000 after buying an additional 773,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.