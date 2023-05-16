Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Life Storage (LSI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) in the last few weeks:
- 5/13/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00.
- 5/5/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2023 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 4/11/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Life Storage Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE LSI traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.48. The company had a trading volume of 335,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.65.
Life Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Storage (LSI)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.