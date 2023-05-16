Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.70

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 52322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

