Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $15.32 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.52. 92,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About IDEX



IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

