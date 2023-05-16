Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $20.56 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 201,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Black Knight by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 229,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,459. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

