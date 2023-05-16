Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $77.91 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $77,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after buying an additional 468,101 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after buying an additional 456,023 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.68 and a 200-day moving average of $358.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $358.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.