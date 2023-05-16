Weitz Investment Management Inc. Invests $59.30 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 492,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,304,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $842,081,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,299,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,112,063. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $610.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

