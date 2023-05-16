Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 2.2% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,281,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.20. 433,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,522. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.90. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

