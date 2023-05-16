Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 159,365 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159,365 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIW traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. 73,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,020. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

