Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE WELL opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
