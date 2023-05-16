Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.39, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

