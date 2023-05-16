West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.60

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.42, with a volume of 11023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

About West Japan Railway

(Get Rating)

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.