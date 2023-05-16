West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 177,838 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $28,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $355.18 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $376.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

