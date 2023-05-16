Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Toast makes up 1.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Toast Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.79. 2,718,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,885. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $1,105,950.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares in the company, valued at $30,895,772.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,105,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 391,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,569. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

