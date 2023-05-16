Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.79. 311,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.66 and a 200 day moving average of $199.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

