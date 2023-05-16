Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.41. 6,535,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,102,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

