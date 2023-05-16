Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,458 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,473 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 868,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,479,000 after buying an additional 574,440 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

EXPE traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 850,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $135.42.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

