Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000. Elevance Health comprises about 2.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,489. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

