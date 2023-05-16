Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

MNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,371. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

