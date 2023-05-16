Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,152 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,006 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $49.17. 720,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.