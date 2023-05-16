Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.6 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $187.02.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.10%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

