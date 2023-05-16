WhiteCoin Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $701,244.66 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00329344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003750 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

