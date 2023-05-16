William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 102,751 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,347,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,751 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OEC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 4.19%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

