William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,644 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $39,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 228.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 173.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 97.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

Several analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.