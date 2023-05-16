William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $112.30 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 945,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 217,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $112,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,638,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,504,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

