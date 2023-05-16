William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $36.27 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,134,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 255,425 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $36,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 294.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

