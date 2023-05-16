William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 500,845 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2,657.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,845 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $72,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $193.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average of $175.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,757.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $203.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.26.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

