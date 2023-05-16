William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,289 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $85,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,516 shares of company stock worth $18,551,964. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

ISRG stock opened at $307.91 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.89. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.