William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,955,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,106,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Itaú Unibanco worth $61,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 412,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 55,952 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,375,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,296 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,854,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 743,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.