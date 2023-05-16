William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,729 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Terex worth $43,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Terex by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Terex by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,904 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $594,339.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,019 shares in the company, valued at $27,365,700.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,053 shares of company stock worth $13,190,138. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.