William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 127,104 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,104 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $106,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

