William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 61,822 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,647,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Urban Outfitters worth $39,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.