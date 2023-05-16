William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,365 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $41,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TCBI opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 247,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Cummings acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,313 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.