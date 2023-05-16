William Trousdale Sells 976 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) VP William Trousdale sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $17,548.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,469.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, William Trousdale sold 465 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $9,076.80.

NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 318,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,403. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNCY. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,066,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

