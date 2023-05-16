Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Williams Industrial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

