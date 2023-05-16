Wolfe Research Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.